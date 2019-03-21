Phil Collins: Back In The Motor City October 1st

Phil Collins will once again leave his Miami home this fall for another run of U.S. dates.

The Detroit date is October 1st at Little Caesar's Arena.

The Still Not Dead Yet, Live! tour will have him out for 15 shows from September 23rd in Dallas through October 19th in Las Vegas. He'll return to three markets from last year -- New York, Las Vegas and San Francisco.

Tickets go on sale at Live Nation on March 30th at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sales for Citi card members start on March 26th at 10 a.m. For more details, go to PhilCollins.com.

