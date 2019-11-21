Phil (Baby Jesus) Collins

On the 1991 Genesis album We Can't Dance, a song Phil Collins co-wrote and sings is called "Jesus He Knows Me."

And now a church in Mexico has unveiled a statue of baby Jesus -- brown-haired, blue-eyed, with a forelock and a round head -- that eerily resembles him. Take a look here.

The nearly 22-foot-tall, 2,000-pound statue was erected in the La EpifanÍa del Señor church in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas. Father Humberto Rodriguez tells Central European News, "There is a space of between 26 feet between the ceiling and the floor and I ordered a statue measuring 21 feet, but I never intended to make it the biggest baby Jesus statue in the world.”

Collins has yet to comment on this story.