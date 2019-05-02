Peter Frampton Taking Farewell Requests (Video)

May 2, 2019
Jim Johnson
Peter Frampton performs onstage at the TEC Awards during the 2019 NAMM Show

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM

Features
Music

Peter Frampton brings his farewell tour to the Detroit area July 25th at the DTE Energy Music Theater (Pine Knob) and is asking fans to suggest songs for his shows, which start June 18th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He made the request in a short video showing him performing the intro to “Stone Cold Fever” from his days in Humble Pie.

Peter Frampton Humble Pie DTE Energy Music Theater