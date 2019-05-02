Peter Frampton Taking Farewell Requests (Video)

Peter Frampton brings his farewell tour to the Detroit area July 25th at the DTE Energy Music Theater (Pine Knob) and is asking fans to suggest songs for his shows, which start June 18th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He made the request in a short video showing him performing the intro to “Stone Cold Fever” from his days in Humble Pie.

Here's Peter jamming to a little Humble Pie. What songs would you like to hear on his "FINALE" Farewell Tour? Tickets available now: https://t.co/PzOjHKntSJ pic.twitter.com/cg45qLDQVi — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) May 1, 2019