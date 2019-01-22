Ozzy Releases Toy Bat Doll

Ozzy Osbourne is now officially in the toy business. He just released a plush bat toy for sale to commemorate his infamous history of biting heads of bats. The toy is complete with a detachable head.

The doll is a bizarre tribute to his January 20th, 1982 concert where a fan in Des Moines, Iowa, hurled a live bat on to the stage and he bit it’s head off. Later saying that he didn’t know it was real. The event happened on his Diary of a Madman Tour.

Despite the exclusive plush doll’s $40 price, the first batch of toys have already sold-out; pre-orders for the next batch are available on his website.