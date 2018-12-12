OUCH! Lindsey Buckingham: Fleetwood Mac Now Just A Cover Band

Lindsey Buckingham compares the current version of Fleetwood Mac that's on tour to a cover band.

Buckingham tells Stereogum that with Neil Finn and Mike Campbell in the Mac lineup, "I don’t know what they’re doing. It’s a cover band kind of deal, and Stevie [Nicks] may be enjoying that, and that’s fine. If she is happy doing that, there is no one outcome that I think is going to be okay."

Buckingham, who recently settled his suit with the band over his dismissal, hasn't ruled out overcoming the bad blood between them. "Look, it’s Fleetwood Mac. Anything’s possible. Maybe they’ll get it out of their system. If they ask me to come back, would I? Sure, because to me, I think the lack of a proper farewell tour, if that’s what we’re doing, that doesn’t undercut, like I say, the legacy that we have so carefully built as the five of us, which they’re not doing right now."