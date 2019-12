CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM TEASER DROPS: Larry David set his toaster to two-and-a-half years, and is hoping to scrape off the burned bits and make it edible. HBO teased the upcoming season, which will drop in 2020 after a two-and-a-half hiatus. “We can’t wait either,” the network declares in the teaser.

Video of Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10 | Official Teaser | HBO