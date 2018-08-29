Mystery Solved! Coldplay's Chris Martin Has All 11 Of John Fogerty's Missing Guitars

John Fogerty had a scare this past weekend when 11 of his guitars, including the "Louisville Slugger" model he plays on "Centerfield," went missing. He says it happened while he was preparing to perform at a cancer benefit in the ritzy Hamptons section of Long Island, New York.

But the mystery has been solved. Fogerty says, "The guitars were stored at an airport in a private locked room. When we went to pick them up, they were gone. A pilot had mistakenly put them on Chris Martin's (ofColdplay) plane, who was in the Hamptons at the time, and the guitars were flown back to California."

Fogerty's office got in touch with Martin who returned the instruments, but not in time for the show. He had to use loaner guitars and the show went off without a hitch.