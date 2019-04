Sometimes mother nature brings together some of her scariest creatures for an epic battle. Late last week the PGA Tour tweeted a short video of an alligator devouring a snake during the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. The simply captioned it with, "Nature is scary in New Orleans."

Nature is scary in New Orleans. -- pic.twitter.com/EVRVg9DCSV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 24, 2019