Mott The Hoople: 45 Years Later They Find Their Way Back To America/Detroit
January 22, 2019
Mott the Hoople will head out on their first U.S. tour in 45 years this April.
Billed as Mott the Hoople '74, frontman Ian Hunter will be joined by two members of the 1974 edition of the band -- guitarist Ariel Bender (Luther Grosvenor) and keyboardist Morgan Fisher.
It starts April 1st in Milwaukee with a stop at the Fillmore Detroit April 5th and wraps up April 10th in New York. Tickets go on sale Friday.
Mott The Hoople Class of ‘74— Ian Hunter (@IanHunterdotcom) November 14, 2018
with support from Tax The Heat
Mott The Hoople have announced a UK tour for April 2019. W/ a set based around the 1974 albums The Hoople and Live, plus the non-album greatest hits, ladies & gentle-men, please welcome the “Golden Age Of Rock ’n’ Roll”: pic.twitter.com/FMcLVOyzAc