Motown's Temptations: New Album With Contemporary Artists

The Temptations have released All the Time, their first new album in eight years. Otis Williams, the group's last remaining founding member spoke to us about it.

You won't find songs from Smokey Robinson, Holland-Dozier-Holland or other Motown veterans on this collection. Instead, Williams and his current singing partners went with younger contributors, including two of today's hottest artists.

Otis Williams names some of the standout cuts on All the Time:

"It's a mix; you know, we're doing some songs like 'Stay With Me,' by Sam Smith, 'Remember the Time,' by the late, great Michael Jackson, 'Thinking Out Loud' by the wonderful talents of Ed Sheeran -- and three originals."

Rounding out the current Temptations lineup are Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Larry Braggs and Willie Greene.