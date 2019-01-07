Motown: Top 20 For 60th Anniversary

With January 12th marking the label's 60th anniversary, Britain's Independent came up with what it considers the 20 Greatest Motown Songs.

Let's start with this sensational six-pack:

Marvin Gaye - "I Heard It Through the Grapevine"

Stevie Wonder - "Superstition"

The Miracles - "Tracks of My Tears"

Marvin Gaye - "What's Going On"

Martha and the Vandellas - "Dancing in the Street"

The Temptations - "My Girl"

Further down, you'll find The Supremes, The Jackson Five, The Four Tops, Edwin Starr, one of Marvin's duets with Tammi Terrell, Jimmy Ruffin,Edwin Starr, The Marvelettes, Isley Brothers, Brenda Holloway and Barrett Strong.