Moscow Miracle: Another Hero Pilot

A Russian airline pilot is being called a hero after his quick decision to make an emergency landing in a cornfield saved more than 220 lives.

The Ural Airlines flight took off from Moscow and struck a flock of birds, knocking out one of the plane's engines. The pilot, realizing he wouldn't have enough time to circle back and land, made the decision to land the plane in an open cornfield just half-a mile away from the airport.

The plane was carrying 226 passengers and seven crew members. At least 23 people suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital. (CNBC)