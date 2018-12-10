Miracle In Miami

The Miami Dolphins provided one of the wildest highlights ever in their stunning win over the New England Patriots yesterday.

The "Miami Miracle," as it's now being called, gave the Dolphins a 34-33 win over their division rivals. With just seconds remaining and on their own 31-yard line, quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw a short pass to Kenny Stills. Stills then pitched it back to DeVante Parker, who flipped it to Kenyon Drake. Drake broke a tackle and looked for someone else to pitch it to, but realized he had daylight up ahead and outran defenders, including the Patriots' Rob Gronkowski who had the best chance to stop him but stumbled as Drake completed the miraculous run into the end zone. (ESPN)