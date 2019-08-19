Mick Jagger's "Sertafied" Rider

England's Daily Mail reports that Mick Jagger demands a new mattress at every hotel he checks into.

But wait, there's more. The mattress is to stay wrapped while he has a member of his staff sleep on it for one night to "break it in."

The paper quotes a source who says, "It’s an unusual request, but hey, he’s Mick Jagger. Does he need a new mattress every time? Why not?... Mick’s always working out and is constantly in the dance studio practicing his moves. But he also knows the importance of a good night’s sleep, which is why he insists on having a new mattress at every hotel he stays in."

We reached out to a source close to Jagger, who tells us, "[This is] ridiculous so of course I'm not commenting."

Andrew Loog Oldham, who was The Rolling Stones' first manager and producer, commented about the story on Twitter, writing, "Jerry Lewissettled for only using socks once. Things change..."