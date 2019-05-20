Mick Jagger: New Stones Tune (Video)

Mick Jagger has posted another video -- believed to be post surgery -- on his social media pages.

This one shows him playing guitar along to a new song -- presumably one of the tracks for the album The Rolling Stones are working on.

Rocking out new tunes pic.twitter.com/xD4dFaRp9Q — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 18, 2019

Last week, Jagger posted a video showing him working on some dance moves. That was followed the next day by the announcement that the Stones' No Filter U.S. tour, postponed following his heart valve replacement last month, will now start on June 21st in Chicago.

The album the Stones are working on will be their first since Blue & Lonesome in 2016, and their first with all new original material since 2005's A Bigger Bang.