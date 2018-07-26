Mick Jagger At 75

Happy Birthday to the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, who turns 75 today (July 26th)!!! Jagger will always be best known as being's rock's preeminent frontman and along with Keith Richards has written some of the most enduring and important songs of the rock era, including "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," "Under My Thumb," "Gimme Shelter," "You Can't Always Get What You Want," "Ruby Tuesday," "Get Off My Cloud," "Brown Sugar," "Let's Spend The Night Together," "As Tears Go By," "Street Fighting Man," "She's A Rainbow," "19th Nervous Breakdown," "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Honky Tonk Women," "Angie," "Paint It, Black," "Tumbling Dice," "Waiting On A Friend," "Miss You," "Emotional Rescue," "Fool To Cry," "Wild Horses" "Sympathy For The Devil," "It's Only Rock N' Roll," "Start Me Up," and literally hundreds of others.

Just released is the Stones' latest vault release -- From The Vault: No Security - San Jose 1999, which is available on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD/CD, DVD/LP and digital formats. The tracklisting for From The Vault: No Security - San Jose 1999 is: "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Bitch," "You Got Me Rocking," "Respectable," "Honky Tonk Women," "I Got The Blues," "Saint Of Me," "Some Girls," "Paint It Black," "You Got The Silver," "Before They Make Me Run," "Out Of Control," "Route 66," Get Off Of My Cloud," "Midnight Rambler," "Tumbling Dice," "It’s Only Rock N' Roll (But I Like It)," "Start Me Up," "Brown Sugar," and "Sympathy For The Devil."

Back in December 2016, Jagger became a father for the eighth time when his then-29-year-old girlfriend, ballerina Melanie Hamrick, gave birth to his fourth son, Deveraux.

It was announced earlier this month that the Rolling Stones have expanded their decade-long global deal with Universal Music Group (UMG). The press release announcing the new contract explained UMG will continue to distribute the band’s catalogue from 1971 through the present. UMG's subsidiary Eagle Rock, which handles "music programming for broadcast, DVD, Blu-Ray, TV and Digital Media" announced six upcoming concert film re-issues currently on the schedule -- Atlanta (1989); Steel Wheels (1989-90); Voodoo Lounge (1994); Bridges To Babylon (1997-1998); Four Flicks (2002); and Bigger Bang (2005-2006) -- although no street dates were made available. In addition to the Stones' past and current recorded output, UMG will play a key role in the group's merchandising:

Last January, the Stones' 2016 return to their roots, Blue & Lonesome, won the Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album. Although it topped the charts in no less than 10 countries, including Britain -- Blue & Lonesome -- the Stones' first studio set in over a decade, fell short Stateside, peaking at Number Four. In addition to England, the album went all the way to Number One on the Australian, Belgian, Dutch, German, Norwegian, Scottish, Swedish, and Swiss album charts.

Bad news came to Jagger in March 2014 with the suicide of his longtime girlfriend, 44-year-old L'Wren Scott. He rallied for a string of massively successful international Stones dates, as well as serving as the co-creator and executive producer of HBO's ill-fated '70s music drama, Vinyl, which also featured his son, 32-year-old James Jagger.

Mick Jagger, who over the years has also dabbled with acting and producing, told us that for a project to truly be successful, it needs to connect with its entire prospective audience: "When you put out a piece of work, you want to have, first, you want to feel 'I like it' and the rest of the musicians, band, whatever, have to like it -- everyone has to like it. And then your friends have to like it, and then you want the public to like it, and you want the criticsto like it, so it can work on many levels. So you can be very happy with an album, but nobody else (laughs) likes it -- that's not a success. But it's a big success if you get all of those groups liking it."

Out now is Under Their Thumb -- How A Nice Boy From Brooklyn Got Mixed Up With The Rolling Stones And Lived To Tell About It, by rock writer Bill German. German, who's best known in music circles as being the editor of the legendary Stones fanzine Beggars Banquet, explains that Jagger has always put distance between him and the public as a means of survival: "He is more famous than the others, and I think he values his time more because of that, or he puts up more of a wall around himself. Because if the three of them, Mick, Keith, and Woody, let's say, were walking down the street, who's gonna be recognized the most I would say? Like, if you ask you grandmother or your mother to name one member of the Rolling Stones, it's going to be Mick Jagger. So there's going to be more demands on his time from fans and the medium -- there's more demands on his time from the business people, because he's the guy that's handling the business. So, I think maybe that's why he's a little standoffish."

Keith Richards says that no matter what the circumstance -- or how much the press plays up their skirmishes -- both he and Mick Jagger have always known exactly what time it was with one other: "Mick and I have always had little jousting matches. Always. It only became public when we had nothing to do (laughs). So, I say, as long as we work, we're cool. I mean, we've known each other so long, it's unbelievable. I've seen him selling ice creams outside the library in my hometown. I know Mick."

With more than 50 years in the public eye, we asked Mick Jagger what he recalls about his and the Stones' early fame: "You kind of always say that it was great to get the band going the very first time, because you start to be successful the first year or first couple of years and like, all your little teenage dreams (laughs) are sort of coming true. And so, you feel very young and you're very ambitious and you're starting to be successful and that feels very good. Like, getting your first job, isn't it, y'know?"

In 2014, Mick Jagger became a great-grandfather through his daughter Jade Jagger. The baby was born to his then-23-year-old granddaughter Assisi Jackson. 46-year-old Jade is Mick's second daughter and only child from first wife Bianca, whom he was married to from 1971 to 1980.

In addition to Jade, James, and the infant Deveraux, Jagger has five other children -- daughter Karis, 47 is his firstborn with actress/singer Marsha Hunt;Elizabeth, 34, Georgia, 26, and Gabriel, 20 with second wife, model Jerry Hall, and Lucas, 19, from his relationship with model and TV personality Luciana Gimenez.

Mick Jagger says that the ultimate job of any parent is rear their kids to being fully self-sufficient: "The thing is about children is just teaching them to be independent, look after themselves. That's the challenge. That's the whole idea of it, it is that they are helpless at the (laughs) beginning, and then as they go on, and they learn to feed themselves and it's hard, sort of, letting go as a parent with that. That's one of the problems that's actually the parent's problem, is y'know, letting go of the child to some extent."

Jagger's last major solo project away from the Stones was the 2011 self-titled debut album from SuperHeavy. The group also included Eurythmics founder Dave Stewart, Joss Stone, composer A.R. Rahman, and reggae artist Damian Marley -- the youngest son of the late Bob Marley. Jagger and Stewart shared production duties for the album, which peaked at Number 26 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and hit Number Eight on the magazine's Rock Albums list.

The Rolling Stones' career spanning Exhibitionism, the band’s first ever major exhibition, is now running in Nashville at the Musicians Hall Of Fame & Museum through August 26th. The press release announcing Exhibitionism stated: "as well as over 500 of the Rolling Stones' important and unseen artifacts from the band’s personal archives, the exhibition will take the public through the band’s fascinating 50 year history, embracing all aspects of art & design, film, video, fashion, performance, and rare sound archives."

The exhibit includes an interactive tour, which features original stage designs, dressing room and backstage paraphernalia; rare guitars and instruments, iconic costumes, rare audio tracks and unseen video clips; personal diaries and correspondence; original poster and album cover artwork, and unique cinematic presentations.

Although Mick Jagger would be the first to admit that he's led a full and very colorful life, he remains amazed that people choose to believe that there's no difference between his private life and the person they see onstage: "Sometimes people find it hard to understand that you could be all of these things at once (laughs). And y'know, people put their own image on you, y'know, like they do on an actor or actress, or any other popular figure. They put their own idea on you. And that's what you're for, just a personal interpretation."

