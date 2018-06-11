McCartney: Surprise Impromptu Liverpool Concert Featuring New Music (Video)

Paul McCartney got back to where he once belonged on Saturday (June 9th) when he and comedian James Corden were spotted filming around the former Beatle's hometown of Liverpool, England, according to The Daily Beatle. In addition to filming a "Carpool Karaoke" sequence for Corden's CBS program, The Late Late Show, "Macca" also performed a mini-set at the Philharmonic Pub and Dining Rooms -- affectionately referred to as "The Phil" -- which was a favorite late-'50s watering hole of John Lennon and original Beatles bassist Stu Sutcliffe.

On Friday, (June 8th) the UK TV audience company SRO Audiences had recruited 50 locals, to be in the audience for the exclusive secret gig with a "global superstar." The next day, McCartney and his band treated the crowd to a dozen tunes -- including an unnamed new song getting its world premiere -- as well as "A Hard Days Night," "Jet," "Drive My Car," "Love Me Do," "I've Just Seen A Face," "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da," "I've Got A Feeling," "Lady Madonna," "Hey Jude -- with James Corden, "Back In The U.S.S.R.," and "Birthday."