McCartney: Number One Again

Paul McCartney has gotten back to where he once belonged.

His new album, Egypt Station, is number-one this week on the Billboard 200 album chart. It's the eighth chart-topping album of McCartney's post-Beatles career, but his first since Tug of War, 36 years ago. He also has 19 with The Beatles -- 14 made while they were together and five with collections released after their breakup.

Billboard also notes that Egypt Station generated 153,000 equivalent album units in its first week of eligibility, including 147,000 in traditional sales. Other stats include:

It's his first solo or Wings album to debut at number-one. Previously, Flaming Pie debuted at number-two in 1997 as did the Wings compilation Wingspan: Hits and History in 2001.

Four of the five Beatles compilations that reached number-one debuted in that position.

The 147,000 copies McCartney sold last week is his highest tally since 2007, when he sold 161,000 of Memory Almost Full to debut at number-three.

Following the news that the album would be number-one. McCartney thanked his fans and team on Instagram.