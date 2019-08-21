McCartney: New Tracks.....RAILROAD Tracks

Paul McCartney is on his annual August vacation at home in the Hamptons, the posh beach community on New York's Long Island.

But he hasn't left music behind. He was photographed placing pennies on the tracks of the Long Island Railroad to be flattened by the steel wheels. He reportedly uses the flattened coins as guitar pics.

An English onlooker who saw him do this said, “Normally it’s kids who leave coins on the track, not a grandad. It was only when he returned did the penny drop – perfect plectrums [guitar pics>.”

Paul is not alone in using flattened coins as super-strong picks. Queen guitarist Brian May does it as well.

Hot Takes: