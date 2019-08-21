McCartney: New Tracks.....RAILROAD Tracks
Paul McCartney is on his annual August vacation at home in the Hamptons, the posh beach community on New York's Long Island.
But he hasn't left music behind. He was photographed placing pennies on the tracks of the Long Island Railroad to be flattened by the steel wheels. He reportedly uses the flattened coins as guitar pics.
An English onlooker who saw him do this said, “Normally it’s kids who leave coins on the track, not a grandad. It was only when he returned did the penny drop – perfect plectrums [guitar pics>.”
Paul is not alone in using flattened coins as super-strong picks. Queen guitarist Brian May does it as well.
Hot Takes:
He's worth about $1.2 billion, yet Paul McCartney still makes his own plectrums - by flattening coins on a railway track!— YOUGETMOUTH.COM (@yougetmouth) August 20, 2019
The 77-year-old was recently seen picking up his 12 one-cent coins after they'd been flattened.
Apparently, the metal of pennies makes strong guitar picks.. pic.twitter.com/0t4q3V0riL