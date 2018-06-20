McCartney: First Listen Two New Songs

Paul McCartney has just released (at noon ET) the two new songs he announced yesterday (Tuesday).

“I Don’t Know” and “Come on to Me” make up a double A-side single and will be on his next album, Egypt Station, which will be out on September 7th.

A release from Capitol Records reads: "'I Don’t Know' [is] a plaintive, soul-soothing ballad as only Paul can deliver, and 'Come on to Me' [is] a raucous stomper that fans that first spark of chemistry into a rocking blaze."

Egypt Station, which takes its name from one of his paintings, is his first studio album since 2013's New. McCartney says, "I liked the words 'Egypt Station.' It reminded me of the 'album' albums we used to make... Egypt Station starts off at the station on the first song and then each song is like a different station. So it gave us some idea to base all the songs around that. I think of it as a dream location that the music emanates from.”

The album contains 14 songs that "combine to convey a unique travelogue vibe. Between the opening and closing instrumentals 'Station 1' and 'Station 2,' each song finds Paul capturing a place or moment before transporting the listener seamlessly to the next destination."

Other songs on the album are "Happy With You,” “People Want Peace” and a seven-minute song suite, “Despite Repeated Warnings.”

Paul McCartney "I Don't Know.":

Video of Paul McCartney - I Don’t Know (Lyric Video)

Paul McCartney "Come on to Me." :