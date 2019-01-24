McCartney: Children's Book Cover Revealed

Paul McCartney has unveiled the cover for his upcoming children's book, Hey Grandude!, with a video on Instagram.

"I’m excited to share the cover of my new children’s book Hey Grandude! which will be out later this year. I’ve worked on this with a great illustrator called @KathrynDurst and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!" -- Pre-order your copy HERE: https://t.co/wl2jyIZ16N pic.twitter.com/U3RThIntGH