McCartney: Carpool Karaoke

Promos of Paul McCartney doing “Carpool Karaoke” this Thursday night with James Corden on The Late Late Show have hit the air.

The two are seen driving around Liverpool in a Range Rover singing The Beatles' “Drive My Car.”

The appearance is part of McCartney's promotional push for his new album, which is expected to be announced this week. We also hear that he'll release two new songs as early as Friday.

One thing to note about the clip -- unless the Range Rover has been outfitted with faux leather seats, then McCartney, a vegetarian and animal rights activist who is known to have a strict policy against leather, has broken one of his rules.