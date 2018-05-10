McCartney: Baby You're A Rich Man

Paul McCartney still tops the list of the U.K.'s richest musicians.

The annual Sunday Times Rich List will be published this weekend, and Macca and his wife, U.S. trucking heiress Nancy Shevell, have a combined fortune of $1.1 billion.

Here is the Top 10 of 30-and-older musicians:

Paul McCartney & Nancy Shevell – $1.1 billion

Andrew Lloyd-Webber – $997 million

U2 – $766 million

Elton John – $404 million

Mick Jagger – $350 million

Keith Richards – $330 million

Olivia & Dhani Harrison (George's wife and son) – $310 million

Ringo Starr – $296 million

Michael Flatley – $272 million

Sting – $256 million

Adele tops the list of 30-and-under musicians with $188 million, followed by Ed Sheeranat $107 million.