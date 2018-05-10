McCartney: Baby You're A Rich Man
May 10, 2018
Paul McCartney still tops the list of the U.K.'s richest musicians.
The annual Sunday Times Rich List will be published this weekend, and Macca and his wife, U.S. trucking heiress Nancy Shevell, have a combined fortune of $1.1 billion.
Here is the Top 10 of 30-and-older musicians:
Paul McCartney & Nancy Shevell – $1.1 billion
Andrew Lloyd-Webber – $997 million
U2 – $766 million
Elton John – $404 million
Mick Jagger – $350 million
Keith Richards – $330 million
Olivia & Dhani Harrison (George's wife and son) – $310 million
Ringo Starr – $296 million
Michael Flatley – $272 million
Sting – $256 million
Adele tops the list of 30-and-under musicians with $188 million, followed by Ed Sheeranat $107 million.