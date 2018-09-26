Mark Farner: Former Grand Funk Front Man "Can't Stop"

Former Grand Funk Railroad frontman Mark Farner has a new song out titled “Can’t Stop,” which was written by a group of musicians he counseled at the Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp.

“The idea of working with some of my own fans on music that we jointly construct, made for an interesting project,” says Farner. “I’m always looking for new and creative ideas in music and I am even more interested in unusual video ideas that reach a broad base of new and existing fans.”

Farner also cut a video for the song, which opens by him explaining who he is and what he’s accomplished -- including forming Grand Funk, the meaning of his songs, how he writes them, and how Grand Funk sold out New York’s Shea Stadium faster than The Beatles.