Marie Frederiksson: Roxette Singer Dead At 61

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson has died after a 15-year battle with brain cancer. The Swedish singer, best-known for hits like "The Look", "Listen to Your Heart" and "It Must Have Been Love," was 61.

Her family announced her passing Monday night saying, "It is with great sadness that we have to announce that one of our biggest and most beloved artists is gone. Marie Fredriksson died on the morning of 9 December in the suites of her previous illness." Her Roxette duet partner, Per Gessle, issued a statement saying, "All my love for you and your family. Things will never be the same."

She is survived by her husband and two children. (Daily Mail)