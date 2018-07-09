Marcella Detroit Joins Clapton & Santana

Eric Clapton welcomed a couple of special guests at Sunday's British Summer Time concert in London's Hyde Park.

Marcy Levy, also known as Marcella Detroit, the singer, guitarist and songwriter who played in Clapton's band during the second half of the '70s joined him for "Lay Down Sally" and "The Core," both of which which she co-wrote with Eric.

Carlos Santana shared guitar duties with Clapton on the show's encore, the Joe Cocker classic "High Time We Went," which was sung by Paul Carrack, one of the keyboardists in Clapton's touring band this year.