Macy's: Fat Shaming?

Macy's quickly pulled a line of decorated dinner plates from its stores after accusations that the design's message was fat-shaming. The plates had circles indicating a smaller portion, a medium-sized one and a larger one, with them labeled from small to large as "skinny jeans," "favorite jeans" and "mom jeans." Writer and podcast host Alie Ward started the backlash when she tagged Macy's in a tweet Sunday (July 21st) that showed a photo she took of the dishes in a display at Macy's flagship store in New York City with her message, "How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states." Other Twitter users piled on with criticism of the plates, which are made by a company called Pourtions, and Macy's tweeted back at Ward within hours, telling her they'd be pulling the plates as soon as possible. The retailer wrote, "We appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product." There were some Twitter users who criticized Ward, however, with one saying, "If you don’t like them, don’t buy them. The world doesn’t revolve around you. Sit down." (People)

How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states pic.twitter.com/1spntAluVl — Alie Ward (@alieward) July 21, 2019