Lynyrd Skynrd Loses Another Member Of The Family

Ed King, who played guitar in Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1972 to '75 and again from '87 to '96, died yesterday (Wednesday) at his home in Nashville. The co-writer of "Sweet Home Alabama" was 68.

A post on his Facebook page says, "We thank his many friends and fans for their love and support of Ed during his life and career."

King left Skynyrd in 1996 due to congestive heart failure, and had a heart transplant in 2011. He was recently treated for cancer.

Reacting to the news, Gary Rossington, the lone surviving member of the original line-up still in the band, says, "Ed was our brother, and a great songwriter and guitar player. I know he will be reunited with the rest of the boys in Rock and Roll Heaven. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

King, who was previously a member of the Strawberry Alarm Clock and co-wrote the band's 1967 hit "Incense and Peppermints," is the ninth member of the Skynyrd family to pass.