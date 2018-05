Superman star Margot Kidder has died. She was 69.

Kidder played Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in the 1978 blockbuster and three sequels. More recently, she had recurring roles on TV's Brothers and Sisters and Smallville -- although she didn't play Lois Lane in the latter.

Kidder battled bipolar disorder for years and had numerous episodes of erratic behavior. Later in life she became an advocate for mental health. (TMZ)