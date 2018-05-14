Lindsey Buckingham: Why He Went His Own Way

Lindsey Buckingham has finally broken his silence over his split from Fleetwood Mac. Rather than issue a statement or sit for an interview, he gave his side of the story from the stage during a fundraiser for Congressional candidate Mike Levin Friday night in Los Feliz, California.

"Probably some of you know that for the last three months I have sadly taken leave of my band of 43 years, Fleetwood Mac. This was not something that was really my doing or my choice. I think what you would say is that there were factions within the band that had lost their perspective."

"Well, it doesn't really matter. The point is that they lost their perspective and what that did was to harm -- and this is the only thing I'm really saying about it ... the rest of it becomes an opportunity -- but it harmed the 43-year legacy that we had worked so hard to build. And that legacy was really about rising above difficulties in order to fulfill one’s higher truth and one’s higher destiny.”

Fleetwood Mac, without Buckingham, will hit the road in the fall with Mike Campbell from The Heartbreakers on guitar and singer Neil Finn from Crowded House.