Lindsey Buckingham: There's A Settlement

Lindsey Buckingham's lawsuit against Fleetwood Mac was quietly settled out of court just weeks after it was filed. Terms were not disclosed.

In an interview with Saturday's CBS This Morning, Buckingham said, "We’ve all signed off on something,” adding that he is “happy enough with it. I’m not out there trying to twist the knife at all. I’m trying to look at this with some level of compassion, some level of wisdom.”

The suit over money was filed after he was fired from the band in February.

Lindsey says he has yet to speak to anyone in the band, but recently received an E-mail from Christine McVie, which he revealed said, "Dearest Lindsey, just know that I had nothing to do with any of this. Know that I miss you so much. I believe deep in Stevie’s heart that she would like you to come home.'” Lindsey and Christine released an album together last year and toured.

Stevie Nicks reportedly got Lindsey pushed out because she thought he mocked her at the band's MusiCares Person of the Year event.

Buckingham says he hold no grudges and would be open to a reunion. Until then, Fleetwood Mac continues with Mike Campbell of The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House in his place.

Lindsey wraps up a solo tour tonight (Sunday) in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.



