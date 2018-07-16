Led Zeppelin: Will It Fly Again?

The latest round of Led Zeppelin reunion rumors claim the band is in discussions for some type of live event to mark its 50th anniversary later this year. Zeppelin last performed on December 10th, 2007 in London with drummer Jason Bonham filling in for his late-father John Bonham. A, quote, "well-placed source" revealed to Britain's The Daily Star, "Everyone around the band is buzzing. Jimmy (Page) and Robert (Plant) are talking again and discussing how to celebrate the big anniversary. Realistically this will be the last time that the band has a reason to reunite. At the moment there are many things on the table being discussed and obviously playing live is one of them. If they won’t play, then they will get other stars out on stage playing their hits and then they would join in."

Jimmy Page explained that, quite simply, Led Zeppelin was built to change the face of everything that came before and after it: ["When I formed Led Zeppelin, I formed it with the idea and the ethos that it was going to change music. That's what I wanted it to do -- and it clearly did. And it brought to the forefront these master craftsman that were involved with that band."

Last month, Led Zeppelin issued a press release featuring a May 2018 photo of surviving members Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones hold the working draft of their upcoming book, Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin. The tome will be published in October by Reel Art Press in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Zeppelin's formation.

