KISS World Tour 2019 (Video)

KISS are getting ready to hit the road in a big way -- but not until next year.

We spoke to singer-guitarist Paul Stanley at last week's ASCAP Pop Music Awards, and he gave us this rundown of his activities in the coming months.

“About six art shows coming up in the next eight or nine months, one next week, and other than that KISS goes and does some headline festivals in Spain and Portugal in July and then we’ll do a world tour in the new year."

He got a little more specific during a Friday interview with CNBC in which he discussed both the tour and his art exhibit on Saturday at Wentworth Galleries in Short Hills, New Jersey, saying that the tour will start in January.

In related news, KISS manager Doc McGhee tells The Unwritable Rant podcast that he has no trouble envisioning KISS going on long beyond the time when Stanley and Gene Simmons are no longer performing. He explains that "as long as these kids walk out there and they have that makeup and they have that attitude and they have a great...visual show... This isn't 'Dark Side Of The Moon'. People didn't come here with their...headphones on to...have this musical experience. They came here to have fun, to see [stuff] blown up, people flying around. It's...Cirque Du Soleil. If you put nothing on stage but talent, they're going to...die. That's what KISS is — KISS is a way of life."