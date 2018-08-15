Kinks: New Old Song

A deluxe edition of the The Kinks' 1968 album The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society is on the way, along with a previously unreleased track, "Time Song."

Ray Davies mixed the track earlier this year. It will be available as a limited-edition seven-inch single with pre-orders of the box set through The Kinks Music Glue official store, and as a digital download single.

Although "Time Song" wasn't on the original album, The Kinks did perform it in concert in January 1973.

Ray says, "I think The Village Green Preservation Society is about the ending of a time personally for me in my life in my imaginary village. It’s the end of our innocence, our youth. Some people are quite old, but in the Village Green, you’re never allowed to grow up. I feel the project itself as part of a life cycle.”

The deluxe reissue includes many other extras, including an essay by Pete Townshend. It will be out on October 26th.