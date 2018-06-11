Kim Jong-Un: Travels With His Own Food & Toilet

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Singapore for his summit with Donald Trump and taken every possible precaution to ensure his safety and privacy, including packing his own food and toilet.

The over-cautious dictator deployed decoy planes from North Korea to confuse possible air attackers. He also brought along his own food to foil any attempts at poisoning him. And to keep his health private, he packed his own toilet so that nosy sewer sleuths can't go fishing around to examine his stool.

A former member of North Korea's Guard Command tells the Washington Post, "Rather than using a public restroom, the leader of North Korea has a personal toilet that follows him around when he travels. The leader's excretions contain information about his health status so they can't be left behind." It's also said that Kim Jong-un brings all of his own pens and pencils, and makes sure his staff wipes off everything he touches so he doesn't leave fingerprints behind.

Both leaders are expected to meet later today (Monday) at 9:00 p.m. [ET]. (USA Today)