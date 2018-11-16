K-cup Cocktails?

Keurig, the company that brought us into the age of single-serve coffee pod machines, is set to debut a machine to make cocktails, called the Drinkworks Home Bar. Keurig teamed up with beer-maker Anheuser-Busch InBev on the Home Bar, which can make not only cocktails, but beers and ciders too. It will come pre-programed to make 24 drinks, including classics like a Margarita, Cosmopolitan or Long Island Iced Tea, as well as craft beers from Bass and Becks and a Stella Cidre cider. The drinks are made using a pod, water and CO2, with each pod costing around $2.25 to $3.99, and the CO2 cartridges, which make about 15 cocktails each, running $15 for two. The machine itself will cost $299. Keurig is testing the Drinkworks Home Bar in the St. Louis area, with preorders open only to people who live there, and the machine available in physical locations only in that area starting November 19th. (Fox News)