Journey: Headed To The Big Screen?

The story of Journey singer Arnel Pineda going from playing in a cover band in the Philippines to the real thing could be headed to the big screen.

Warner Brothers has signed on to make the film and have brought onboard Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu. A search for a writer is underway and Warner Brothers is negotiating to license the original Journey tunes.

In a statement Chu says, "This story in particular has been on my mind since I first read about it years ago. A true fairy tale and triumph of the human spirit. An unlikely hero, an undeniable talent, the power of music and a worldwide stage (literally) has all the ingredients I love about movies. Plus I have been a fan of Journey’s music since I can remember. I am excited to be bringing the audience along on this incredible story with my partners at Warner Bros who have been a leading champion of diverse voices in front and behind the camera.”

Warner has also acquired the rights to Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey, the 2012 documentary on Pineda, who was discovered performing Journey songs on YouTube by the band's founder and guitarist, Neal Schon.