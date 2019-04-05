John Lennon: Sgt. Pepper Piano For Sale

The piano on which John Lennon composed the music for Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band is heading to auction.

It might be among the most expensive Beatles-linked instruments ever sold. TMZ reports that Gotta Have Rock and Roll auctions expect it to go for around $1.2 million.



For that kind of money, you want proof -- and the instrument, long housed at John's Kenwood mansion in Weybridge, carries a plaque stating:

On This Piano Was Written:

"A Day in the Life"

"Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds"

"Good Morning, Good Morning"

"Being for the Benefit Mr. Kite"

And Many Others

John Lennon 1971

While famous for the music created on it during the 1960s, the piano was made 1872 by John Broadwood and Sons, a centuries-old company whose other notable customers include Mozart and Beethoven.

Online bidding runs April 10th through the 19th.