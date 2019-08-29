Jessi Combs: World's Fastest Woman Killed In Land Speed Crash

TV personality Jessi Combs died in a crash yesterday (Tuesday) while trying to beat her land speed record in a 52,000 horsepower jet-powered car.

The 39-year-old was dubbed the “fastest woman on four wheels” after breaking 398 miles per hour in that same North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger in 2013, according to Jalopnik.

Her family issued a statement, saying, "Jessi was known for her bright smile, positivity and tenacious pursuit of the fulfillment of her dreams. Her drive was infectious, and she served as a role model for young girls, and women around the world."

Jessie appeared on such TV shows as Mythbusters, Overhaulin’ and All Girls Garage.