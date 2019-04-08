Jeff Beck/Rod Stewart Together Again

Rod Stewart and his former boss, Jeff Beck -- Stewart was the singer in The Jeff Beck Group -- will reunite for a one-off concert on September 27th at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

They'll each do their own set before coming together for their most extensive performance together in more than 35 years. Their last performance together was in 2009 when Stewart joined Beck at the El Rey Theater in L.A.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.