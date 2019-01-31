Jagger Tweets New Work-In-Progress

Once again Mick Jagger has taken to Twitter and Instagram to share home footage of him running through a new song. Jagger posted a clip of him playing a Fender Telecaster and singing along to a pre-recorded guitar and rhythm track. The chorus to the previously unheard song features the hook line "really wanna tell the truth." There's no word whether the tune is intended for the still-in-the-works new Rolling Stones album or an upcoming solo project.

Jagger's post read: "2019 - all about writing, recording. . . and a tour!"

Mick Jagger admitted to us that he's never been the type of songwriter who stressed while writing new material: "Most of the good songs come easily. I mean, that's how it should be, I don't see it as a. . . I've seen writers struggling with rhymes and all that. And I don't write in rhyme. I write just prose and I then I rhyme it all later, and I find melodies come quite easily."

The Rolling Stones kick off their 2019 dates on April 20th in Miami Gardens, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium.

