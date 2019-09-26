Huey Lewis: First New Music In A Decade...Listen Here

Huey Lewis and the News have released a new single, their first in a decade.

The video of "Her Love Is Killin' Me" features plenty of Huey's signature harmonica. It was completed just before Lewis's hearing began to fail in 2018 from Ménière's disease. It's the first track from the band's upcoming album, expected next year.

Huey says, "We were in no hurry with these songs... The more we road-tested them the tighter they got, and I think we ended up with some of our best work."



Although hearing issues have kept Huey from performing, he continues to work on his jukebox musical The Heart of Rock and Roll, which was successfully staged in San Diego last fall and is now on its way to even bigger stages.