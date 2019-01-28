Heart: Resuscitated?

Nancy Wilson won't go as far as confirming plans for Heart to get back together this year, but she does have this to say about it.

“Well, I can only say, ‘Stay tuned.’”

At the NAMM Show in Anaheim on Friday, she told us how things are going between her and her sister Ann.

Nancy Wilson on where her relationship with Ann is currently at:

“Things are going pretty good. I mean, we’re more in touch than we’ve been, which is great. It’s a good thing, you know? I feel like the humor is bubbling up again between us and, you know, time heals and things are good.”

Nancy spent much of Friday taking part in a She Shreds magazine panel and a performance with singer-songwriter Emily Wolfe for Gibson Guitars.

Nancy Wilson of Heart on what she got out of spending a few days at the NAMM Show:

“Walking through this Gibson room earlier today, it was so surreal to me, ‘cause all you see is, like, this field of guitars, and a field of people playing guitars. The little booths and the little amps and the little headphones all playing at once is just hysterical and great, because guitars and guitar playing and rock ‘n’ roll and music, it’s the power for good. It’s what everybody’s really craving right now.”

Nancy was also presented with an award by NAMM, the National Association of Music Merchants, on Thursday.

Nancy Wilson of Heart on the award she received from NAMM on Thursday:

“It was like a Music for Life Award, sort of a Lifetime Achievement, I guess. You know, when you work so hard and so long and in the less than glamorous world of what I’ve been doing for quite a while now, it’s really great to be acknowledged and appreciated.”

Heart's Live in Atlantic City album came out on Friday.