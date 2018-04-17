Heart: On Life Support?

It's looking more and more like Heart's hiatus is going to be permanent.

Back in 2016, sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson had a falling out after Ann's husband, Dean Wetter, assaulted Nancy's twin sons backstage at a Seattle-area Heart show. Last April, Wetter was sentenced to two years' unsupervised probation as part of a plea deal that included a number of other stipulations. The sisters stopped working together, with Ann doing her own tour and recording a new album that's on the way, and Nancy forming a new band, Roadcase Royale.

Asked backstage Saturday at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony (by Stash of WZBA in Baltimore) if she and Nancy will put Heart back together, Ann completely glossed over the real reason things went south.

Ann Wilson on the future of Heart:

"I don't know. I just don't know. I do know for a fact that it will never go back to being a meat and potatoes just play the hits and nothing more, writing it down old band. That's why I stopped it because I felt it was just beginning to disintegrate into commercialism. It was chasing the buck. You know, maybe that's idealistic, but that's what I had to do."

Ann's new album, Immortal, will be out this summer while she's on tour with Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers.