Headed To Area 51? There WILL Be Food!

July 29, 2019
Features

If you're one of those people planning to storm Area 51, you should know: there will now be food there. Arby's says its food truck will be there to make sure alien hunters don't go hungry. The brand says it will be serving a special menu "inspired by the aliens themselves" at the September 20th event. As for the viral Facebook event itself, there's been talk of turning it into a music festival with EDM and indie rock artists, according to the event creator. 
Area 51 Arby's