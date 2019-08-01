Guy Hops Through His Sunroof To Escape Fender Bender And Flee The Scene

Fleeing the scene of an accident isn't really the best way to deal with it, but this exit gets points for creativity. The driver of a red Cadillac in Philadelphia rear-ended another car, causing a chain-reaction crash that messed up at least three other vehicles on Friday (July 26th.) Surveillance footage shows the driver of the red car leaping through the sunroof and escaping the vehicle with it still in motion. The clip has been viewed over 25,000 times on Twitter. There were some minor injuries in the crash; authorities caught the driver when he returned to the scene and ticketed him.

CHAIN-REACTION CRASH: Video shows the driver of the Cadillac jump out of the car through the open sunroof while the car was still moving, inching towards the 6abc building. https://t.co/78Iv5jzVqZ pic.twitter.com/ChvsciC3RO — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) July 30, 2019