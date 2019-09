Mark Farner may be estranged from Grand Funk. But The Ides of March are delighted have him as the most notable guest star on their latest album, Play On. He joined forces with frontman Jim Peterik on the first single (and video) "Swagger."

Other guests on Play On include Ambrosia founder David Pack and Cathy Richardson, a protege of Peterik, who now sings with Jefferson Starship.