Golden Throne Heist

A fully functional toilet made entirely of 18-carat gold has been stolen from Britain's Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill.

The toilet, which is valued at more than $5 million, was part of an art exhibit by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan titled "America," and was available for visitors to use. Somehow, thieves were able to break into the palace in the early morning hours, remove the golden throne from the palace's plumbing, and walk out with it.

Authorities say they've arrested one 66-year-old man in connection to the theft, but they still have not found the toilet. (History Channel)