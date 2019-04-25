Giant Idaho Potato Becomes Airbnb Rental

Would you want to sleep in something resembling a giant potato? If so, you'll want to head to Idaho. That's where a six-ton potato prop has been converted into an Airbnb rental. Now called the Big Idaho Potato Hotel, the fake spud first spent six years traveling the U.S. on the back of a semi-truck to promote the state's crop. Tiny house developer Kristie Wolfe was on tour with the potato for two years, and had the idea to turn it into a rental home. On Monday (April 22nd) the potato was unveiled at a grand opening. The inside is styled in a trendy way, and yes, it includes a bathroom.

POTATO HOTEL? Yup! A giant 'potato' is now available for overnight stays in southern Idaho on @airbnb . The six-ton potato is currently running about $200 a night. ------ -----> https://t.co/0wUaK6zANm pic.twitter.com/QvJaHhRPNM — CBS 2 News (@CBS2Boise) April 23, 2019