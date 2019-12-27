George Michael: Sister found Dead In Eerie Coincidence

Melanie Panayiotou, the younger sister of pop legend George Michael, died suddenly on Christmas Day, which was the third anniversary of her brother's death. She was 55.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed the death and said it's not being treated as suspicious.

Melanie was a hairdresser in North London. According to the London Sun, she and her sister Yioda were the primary recipients of George's $125-million estate. (BBC)